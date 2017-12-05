Melanie Martinez of “The Voice” responds to rape accusation

Former “Voice” contestant Melanie Martinez has responded after singer Timothy Heller accused her of rape. The two women were friends, and Heller recounted two nights during which she claims Martinez sexually assaulted her, but Martinez said Heller “never said no to what we chose to do together.”

On Monday, Heller tweeted a statement and said, “When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez.”

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

Heller detailed a time in her life when she stayed at Martinez’s home. She wrote that Martinez, who she says was her best friend at the time, repeatedly grilled her about her sexual preferences, then asked her several times if she would have sex with her. Heller said she refused and said she had a boyfriend, but Martinez kept pressing the issue.

Heller said Martinez plied her with marijuana and continued to ask Heller for sex. Heller wrote that she said no several times, but finally “allowed it to happen.” Heller said the same thing happened the next night.

“It’s hard to say someone you loved raped you,” wrote Heller. “Someone you STILL love. The thought of writing this and having the world see it terrifies me. Especially because of who this person is.”

In response, Martinez, who was on Season 3 of “The Voice,” tweeted, “I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller. What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time.”

She added, “She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always.”