Massage Envy 'shaken' by reported sexual misconduct at spas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Massage Envy says reports of sexual misconduct at its franchise spas are “heartbreaking” and that it is strengthening screening and reporting procedures.

The release of a six-point plan by the national company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, follows an investigative report last week by the BuzzFeed News website.

According to BuzzFeed’s report, more than 180 people across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports and other sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees and the national company.

CEO Joe Magnacca told reporters during a conference call Tuesday that Massage Envy is committed to providing good care for its clients and keeping them safe.

Message Envy’s plan includes bolstering its background screening of all message therapists and requiring that franchises provide law enforcement contact information to clients making an allegation of sexual assault.