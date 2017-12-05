Grundy County School Board votes and elects new chairman

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Grundy County School Board voted and elected Phyllis Lusk as the new school board chairman during their board meeting Monday night.

Last month Robert Foster resigned from the role.

Also during meeting the board shared some insight on the hiring of a new high school football coach.

Director of Schools Jessie Kinsey said they have 26 applications for the position that are a combination of both teachers and non-teachers, and said they’re ready to start interviews.

Lusk asked Kinsey to narrow down the applicants to three and come back to the board.

The board put an interim football coach in place after five Grundy County High School football players were charged with attempted aggravated rape stemming from an incident in the school’s field house in October.