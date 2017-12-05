Google and Amazon customers punished as bitter feud grows

If you’ve got an Amazon Fire TV, say goodbye to using it to watch YouTube.

The Google-owned video service is cutting access to the Amazon device on Jan. 1, a Google spokeswoman said Monday. YouTube is also cutting access Monday for a second time to Amazon’s Echo Show video device.

“We’ve been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other’s products and services,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “But Amazon doesn’t carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn’t make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest’s latest products. Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon.”

The move comes after YouTube vanished from Amazon’s Echo Show device in September. The Show, unveiled in May, lets you scan your calendar for things like appointments and view weather forecasts. YouTube returned to the Show last month, just in time for Black Friday, but Google is again cutting access.

At the time, Google said Amazon’s implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violated its terms of service.

“It should be about users of Google and Amazon, not Google and Amazon,” a person familiar with Google’s thinking told CNET.

