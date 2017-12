FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) Jackson County investigators have made an arrest in a break-in at the Flat Rock School on Sand Mountain.

They charged 41 year old Billy Edward Blake of Fort Payne on Monday.

He faces charges of 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft of property for the Flat Rock break-in.

Blake had already been charged with a similar burglary at Henegar Middle School.