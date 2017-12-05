Flake donates to Alabama Democrat Doug Jones' senate campaign

President Trump may have thrown his support to GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, but another Republican, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, made it clear he does not think Moore should be elected to fill Jeff Sessions’ former seat. He wrote a $100 check to Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, and tweeted a photo, with a simple caption, “Country over Party.”

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

The Arizona senator has also tweeted, “Just to be clear. If the choice is between Roy Moore and a Democrat, I would run to the polling place to vote for the Democrat.” After the Washington Post reported that several women had been pursued by Moore when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, including one woman who was 14 years of age when she had sexual contact with Moore, Flake called on Moore to step aside.

Flake, who will be retiring in 2018, has said of Moore that the fact that he’s the GOP nominee for the Senate “should concern us all.” At the time, he was talking about a statement Moore made in 2006, calling on Congress not to seat Rep. Keith Ellison, a Democrat, because he is a Muslim.