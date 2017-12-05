Doug Jones far out-fundraises Roy Moore

Democrat Doug Jones in recent weeks has far out-raised Republican Roy Moore — accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s — in Alabama’s special U.S. Senate race, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

From Oct. 1 through Nov. 22, Jones raised $10,101,243, compared to Moore’s $1,767,365, according to a report ahead of the Dec. 12 special election. The first allegations against Moore, published by The Washington Post, emerged Nov. 9, in the middle of that reporting period. Jones has more than $2.5 million on hand one week out, compared to Moore’s more than $600,000, according to those same FEC filings.

Shortly after the allegations against Moore emerged, the National Republican Senatorial Committee pulled its financial support, followed by the Republican National Committee. But the RNC quietly resumed its financial support for Moore, after President Trump gave Moore a full-throated endorsement on Monday.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Mr. Trump tweeted early Monday morning.

Jones has outspent Moore 10-1 on media, according to an independent analysis from Advertising Analytics LLC. According to that data, Jones has spent $6.7 million on media like TV and radio ads, compared to the at least $600,000 Moore and pro-Moore groups have spent on TV and radio advertising.

Moore leads Jones among likely Alabama voters, 49 percent to 43 percent, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. According to the same poll 71 percent of Alabama Republicans say the allegations leveled against Moore are false, while only 17 percent believe they are true.

CBS News Political Director Steve Chaggaris contributed to this report.