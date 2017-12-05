Dade County investigates multiple homemade explosives

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – It started with a Georgia State Trooper pulling over a car in Trenton for a seatbelt violation.

When he spotted three pipe bombs inside the vehicle, he called the GBI.

They evacuated the convenience store where the car was pulled over for safety.

After arresting the couple in the vehicle, investigators then went to his home on Pee Wee Street in New England.

They spent the morning combing through the residence, where they found more explosives.

Authorities say the count stands at 13 homemade pipe bombs at this point.

Sheriff Ray Cross says at this time, they don’t know why the suspect was making homemade bombs.

They will update us on the investigation later today.