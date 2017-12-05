Conyers set to announce retirement, great-nephew to run for seat

Embattled Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan plans to announce that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018 and his great-nephew, Michigan state Senator Ian Conyers, is set to run for his seat instead.

The younger Conyers confirmed the move to CBS News’ Jonathan Blakely which will be formally announced by the senator’s attorney on a local Michigan radio station Tuesday morning.

According to a phone interview with the New York Times, the state senator was adamant that the elder Conyers was not resigning, but retiring instead. The 88-year-old Democrat is the longest-serving current House member.

“His doctor advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him just in terms of his health,” Ian Conyers told the Times.

He added that he believed his great-uncle’s constituents in Michigan would continue to support him and the rest of the family “as we continue to fight, as we have for lead up to a century.”

The move comes amid numerous calls, including from Democratic leadership, for Conyers to step down in light of allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against him.

Buzzfeed was the first news outlet to report last week about a settlement Conyers made with a former staffer who had accused him of sexual misconduct. Conyers eventually acknowledged the settlement, but denied wrongdoing. Another former staff member accused Conyers of sexual misconduct and filed a lawsuit, but dropped the suit when the court refused to seal the case.

The younger Conyers did not go into detail with the Times on the allegations against his family member, but said he would stand with him.

“I stand with my uncle in terms of his belief of no specific wrongdoing,” Conyers said. “However, those things need to have their day in court.”

Following news of the allegations, Conyers was hospitalized in Detroit for a stress-related illness according to Conyers’ lawyer Arnold Reed.

The revelations against Conyers came amid similar allegations of sexual misconduct against several of his colleagues in both the House and Senate, including Reps. Joe Barton, R-Texas, Blake Farenthold, R-Texas and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota.

Conyers has already stepped down from his leadership position as ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee late last month. He will now be leaving the seat he’s held since 1965.