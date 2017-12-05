City of Chattanooga, U.S. Army partner to assist with veteran employment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Earlier today, the Chattanooga Police Department and City of Chattanooga became the newest partners with the U.S. Army, by joining the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program.

The Chattanooga mayor and police chief gathered in city hall for this special partnership ceremony expressing the city’s dedication to hiring Army veterans. The partnership shows the local community that Chattanooga employers value our troops.

The Partnership for Youth Success program provides young people an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future.

Partners sign an agreement to guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army.

Mayor Andy Berke said, “We know how great it is for our country that we have this initiative, but we also know how great it is for the city of Chattanooga. Thank you so much for each of you all for making this happen. We really truly appreciate it.”

Several men and women took the oath to serve in the U.S. Army during today’s ceremony.

The program started in 2000 as an enlistment incentive for Regular Army enlisted Soldiers.

I was inspired watching men and women taking the oath to serve in the @USArmy, reminding me of the courage and patriotism of young people who volunteer pic.twitter.com/q7t36mnVfc — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) December 5, 2017

Watch the live video of the signing here:

https://www.facebook.com/armyteamatlanta/videos/10155713486470520/