Chef Andrew Pratt’s recipe for Bread Pudding

Ingredients

• 1 dozen stale Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts

• 3 eggs, lightly beaten

• 1/2 cup whole milk

• 1/2 cup condensed milk

• 1 1/4 cups heavy cream

• 1/2 cup white sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• pinch of nutmeg

• pinch of cinnamon

1. Cut donuts in to about 4-6 pieces, and place in a greased baking dish

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, heavy cream, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg.

3. Pour over doughnuts. Press doughnuts into liquid to moisten. Let sit 10 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

5. Place baking dish in oven uncovered and bake for 45 minutes.

6. Serve bread pudding warm.

Amaretto Drizzle

• 3/4 cup white sugar

• 2 oz butter

• 3 oz amaretto

• 2 tablespoons water

Bring sugar, butter, almond liqueur, and water to a boil in a small 1-qt. saucepan over medium heat, stirring often; reduce heat to medium-low, and boil, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and use immediately.

Serve with ice cream for an additional treat!

