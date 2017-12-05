Chattanooga FC announces match against MLS team in February

CHATTANOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga FC will celebrate their tenth season with an opponent from Texas.

The club announced this morning that they have scheduled a friendly at Finley Stadium on Saturday, February 3rd with MLS team FC Dallas.

Club officials say it is a coup to host a team from the top division in US professional soccer.

“We are honored to welcome one of the marquee brands from Major League Soccer” said Sean McDaniel, Chattanooga FC General Manager.

“FC Dallas brings a great history of professional soccer to our city and we couldn’t be happier showcasing Chattanooga FC in another MLS exhibition match. It continues to show how our fans keep raising the bar by supporting big time matches each and every season.”

FC Dallas helped to found Major League Soccer in 1996 as the Dallas Burn.

They head into the 2018 season with high expectations.

“Chattanooga FC provides us with an exciting atmosphere to test our 2018 squad, early in the preseason,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo.

“The club has an outstanding fan base that supports the club in record numbers. It will be a good start to our pre-season before facing CONCACAF competition later in the month.”

Tickets for the preseason friendly are $12 in advance, and $15 the day of the match. Additionally, this match is included in CFC supporter’s season ticket package for no additional charge. All ticket packages are on sale now at ChattanoogaFC.com.