Chattanooga council approves contract for replacing glass on Holmberg Bridge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga City Council approved a resolution for a contract to replace the glass on the Holmberg Bridge during the council’s Tuesday night agenda meeting.

The resolution authorizes a contract with Ross Glass & Aluminum, LLC of Chattanooga to remove the glass panels and install stainless steel.

Since the bridge’s inception the city has had to fix the glass several times because the panels would break.

The cost of the contract is for $519,000 with a contingency of $20,957.

“This happens to be a pedestrian bridge with a pretty complex system of glass installation changing that from glass to stainless steel. Stainless steel is an expensive material, and one of the reasons we chose stainless steel is because it’s timeless it doesn’t oxidize or corrode. It will be a material that will last for a long long time,” Public Works Administrator Justin Holland said.

Work on the bridge will likely start in March.