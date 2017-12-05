Advance Financial Hosts Drive to Collect 2,000 Pounds of Food this Holiday Season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Award-winning financial services company Advance Financial is running its annual food drive to benefit residents of East Tennessee and other communities across the state.

Now through December 12, the company will have collection boxes at all Chattanooga-area locations.

Advance Financial set a goal to collect a minimum of 2,000 pounds of food across all stores throughout Tennessee.

“We look forward to hosting this food drive each year and enjoy bringing all of our locations together to work toward a common cause,” said Shantrelle Johnson, VP of corporate citizenship for Advance Financial. “It’s the residents of all of the communities we touch throughout the state who will get us to our goal of collecting thousands of pounds of food for deserving families and individuals this holiday season.”

Collections from the Chattanooga region will be distributed to the community through a partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

To find the nearest Advance Financial location visit www.af247.com/locations.

 

