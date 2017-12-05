5 year old killed in Georgia bus crash

LIBERTY CO., GA (WDEF) – One child was killed when a school bus crashed into a tree this morning near Savannah, Georgia.

21 children were on the bus, all Elementary school students.

The fatality was a five year old girl.

Several other students were injured, and the bus driver was trapped for several hours.

Troopers say the bus veered off the road and into a ditch, hitting the tree.

They don’t know why at this point.

