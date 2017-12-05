5 year old killed in Georgia bus crash

LIBERTY CO., GA (WDEF) – One child was killed when a school bus crashed into a tree this morning near Savannah, Georgia.
21 children were on the bus, all Elementary school students.
The fatality was a five year old girl.
Several other students were injured, and the bus driver was trapped for several hours.
Troopers say the bus veered off the road and into a ditch, hitting the tree.
They don’t know why at this point.
NEW: Liberty Regional says it treated 11 children ranging in age from 4-12. Started receiving patients around 7:30 a.m. All are stable and retunited with parents/family. pic.twitter.com/y1rUWQPtDy
— Amanda LaBrot (@AmandaLaBrot) December 5, 2017