5 year old killed in Georgia bus crash

LIBERTY CO., GA (WDEF) – One child was killed when a school bus crashed into a tree this morning near Savannah, Georgia.

21 children were on the bus, all Elementary school students.

The fatality was a five year old girl.

Several other students were injured, and the bus driver was trapped for several hours.

Troopers say the bus veered off the road and into a ditch, hitting the tree.

They don’t know why at this point.

NEW: Liberty Regional says it treated 11 children ranging in age from 4-12. Started receiving patients around 7:30 a.m. All are stable and retunited with parents/family. pic.twitter.com/y1rUWQPtDy — Amanda LaBrot (@AmandaLaBrot) December 5, 2017

