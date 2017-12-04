Weather Update: Monday Morning, December 4, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Mild Weather Continues for now…big changes on Wednesday!

A few high clouds around with otherwise clear skies.Patchy fog likely to develop again.

Monday morning lows will be in the low 40s. Temperature will soar above average once again during the afternoon. Expect highs back in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds.

Our last day of mild air will be Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s Tuesday ahead of the cold front.

That cold front will bring us showers and a few storms later Tuesday and lingering into early Wednesday.

Behind that front, MUCH colder air moves in. Highs dropping into the mid 40s late week with morning lows in the mid 20s.

 

 

 

 

