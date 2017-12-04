UTC Women Posting Wins Over Power 5 Teams During Six Game Winning Streak

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The UTC women’s basketball team started this season with a 30-point loss to Green Bay, and now they’ve turned into giant-slayers.

The Mocs are riding a six game winning streak that includes victories over two Big Ten teams, and an SEC team.

The UTC women dropped their first three games of the season.

Not what you’d expect from a team that has been to five straight NCAA tournaments.

Said guard Keiana Gilbert:”I think the first three games we were playing a little too fast. We came back and practiced, and we kind of limited our turnovers then and slowed down our offense. I think that helped lead us in games after that.”

Reporter:”Does it almost seem weird that this team doesn’t even look like of feel like the team that played the first three or four games of the year?”

Said guard Lakelyn Bouldin:”It is a little weird, but it’s a good weird for sure.” (laughs)

Said head coach Jim Foster:”I said all along we were going to be a good team. I wasn’t sure when we were going to become a good team. I think we are still on our way to getting there.”

Coach Foster knew Keiana Gilbert was good, and she’s proved to be really good.

She scored 41 points over three games in leading UTC to a tournament title in Nashville. And last Saturday against U-T Martin, she scored 21.

Said Gilbert:”Our losing streak the first three games of the season. That wasn’t a start that I’m used to, especially in previous years. So I kind of tried to do what I could to carry the team on my back. Going into the Indiana game I did that. I think that gave us a lot of confidence leading to the other games.”

Said Bouldin:”Yeah, we definitely had a good mentality going into Indiana. We were playing a Big Ten school, but when you step out on the floor, it’s no different than playing anybody else. So we were there to win, and that’s what we did.”

After beating Indiana, the Mocs beat two more power five schools in Northwestern and Auburn.

Said Foster:”Well you get a false sense of security if you don’t play good people. If you want to be successful at the end of the season, you’ve got to go out and play people that are historically successful.”