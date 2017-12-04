The Latest: Moore tweets thanks for Trump's endorsement



AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race (all times local):

8 a.m.

Roy Moore has tweeted his thanks for President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Moore, the Republican candidate in Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate seat created after Jeff Sessions became attorney general, says he “can’t wait to help” Trump “#DrainTheSwamp.”

Trump endorsed Moore in a tweet Monday morning, saying Moore’s vote is needed in Congress.

It was Trump’s strongest show of support for Moore since allegations surfaced that the candidate had sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations.

After Trump’s tweet, Moore tweeted that “The America First agenda will #MAGA,” a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

—

6:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

Trump tweeted early Monday that “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”

It was Trump’s most full-throated endorsement of Moore, who has lost backing of many top Republicans since he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Trump has assailed Democratic candidate Doug Jones and has defended Moore against allegations of child molestation. But the White House has said he has no plans to make campaign appearances.

Trump tweeted: “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”