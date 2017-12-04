Sheriff changes off-duty cruiser policy to deter crime

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in Tennessee has amended a policy on patrol cruisers in an effort to deter crime.

News outlets reported Sunday that off-duty deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office can now drive their patrol cruisers to church or events associated with civic and nonprofit organizations. Previously, deputies had to ask for permission to take their marked cars.

Sheriff’s spokesman James Bradford said the change in policy was Sheriff Eric Watson’s idea. The sheriff’s office hopes the presence of patrol cars will serve as a proactive measure to prevent crime.

