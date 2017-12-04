President Trump's remarks from Utah State Capitol

President Trump delivers remarks from the Utah State Capitol regarding Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monuments on Monday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Mr. Trump is expected to scale back the two national monuments, which were among the 27 he ordered Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to review earlier this year.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, encouraged the president to review the monuments declared by Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, arguing that they take up too much federal land.

Following this advice, the Trump administration could shrink the size of the monuments between 77 and 92 percent.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump offered his full support for controversial Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in a tweet reading “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”

