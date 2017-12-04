NYC woman killed by shark while scuba diving off Costa Rica

An American woman was mauled to death by a female tiger shark while scuba diving off the coast of Costa Rica, the country’s Ministry of Environment and Energy announced.

The deadly attack took place on Thursday in the waters of Cocos Island National Park.

According to The Washington Post, friends identified 49-year-old Rohina Bhandari — a director of a private equity firm in New York City — as the victim. In a written statement, Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy said several doctors confirmed the death of the American tourist by only using Bhandari’s last name.

Bhandari was a senior director at WL Ross & Co. LLC, according to her LinkedIn page. The company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bhandari’s dive guide sustained a serious wound to one of his extremities in the attack, the ministry said. At this time, doctors say he remains conscious with stable vital signs.

Several people posted condolences on social media after learning of Bhandari’s passing.

Within a tweet, British diplomat John Benjamin described Bhandari as someone who was “always generous and gregarious.”

Desperately sad to hear of the tragic, untimely passing of my dear friend Rohina Bhandari. Always generous & gregarious, she was a mainstay of my social life in NYC a decade ago, visited us in Chile and so kindly lent us her apartment in NYC in July this year. RIP sweet Rohina. pic.twitter.com/nAyV8B8lum — Jon Benjamin (@JonBenjamin19) December 3, 2017

“Every mortal will taste DEATH, but only some will taste LIFE.” My dear friend Rohina Bhandari ,… https://t.co/gwlv4xhYVU — Debra Anderson (@Funkydivanyc) December 3, 2017

The island is well-known for attracting divers. There are about 14 species of sharks — including whale sharks, hammerhead sharks and tiger sharks — inhabiting the area, according to the agency’s statement.

Authorities say the attack was an isolated incident — it was the first of its kind for the island-area.