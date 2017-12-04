Mass. senate president's husband accused of sending nude photo

BOSTON — New allegations have surfaced against Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner.

MassLive.com reports Hefner is accused of sending an unsolicited nude photo to someone who works in state politics.

The picture was reportedly sent in a text message earlier this year.

According to CBS Boston, the new claim follows accusations by four other men who say Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past several years. The men say they didn’t report the misconduct at the time because they feared backlash from Rosenberg.

The Boston Globe first reported the accounts of the four unnamed men who said Hefner grabbed their crotches or forcefully kissed them against their will. The Globe said it uncovered no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults, though in some cases, he was nearby when the incidents occurred.

CBS Boston

On Monday, lawmakers will begin the process of starting an independent investigation into those claims.

Rosenberg has recused himself. He won’t be involved in the investigation.

During a press conference on Friday, Rosenberg said Hefner will soon begin in-patient treatment for alcoholism.