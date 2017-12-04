Man arrested for reportedly drawing on child’s homework: police

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (CBS NEWS) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after staff at Port St. Joe Elementary School contacted the school resource deputy about a drawing that showed a school on fire, a person running from the building on fire, and others being shot, authorities say, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reports.

Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, of Mexico Beach, was arrested Friday for reportedly drawing the picture on a student’s homework assignment, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation revealed that Edwards drew the alarming picture, which also included the words, “Pew, Pew, Pew” next to a person with a gun, WPEC-TV reported.

There was no indication that he would carry out the threat. Edwards faces charges of a written threat to kill or do bodily harm to others.

“Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies. We take matters like this very seriously,” Sheriff Mike Harrison said.