Facebook to add 800 jobs in London as it opens new office

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is opening a new office in London, adding 800 jobs and creating the biggest engineering hub for the company outside the United States.

The social media giant will employ some 2,300 people in the U.K. by the end of 2018 – a vote of confidence in London despite Britain’s looming departure from the European Union. Nicola Mendelsohn of Facebook says the company is “more committed than ever to the U.K.”

Facebook will also establish an “incubator space” for start-ups to kick-start fledgling businesses.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he hopes the incubator project can “play a crucial role in attracting vital talent to London and will help to pave the way for the next generation of successful start-ups.”

The 247,000-square-foot (75,285-square-meter) office, designed by architect Frank Gehry, opened Monday.