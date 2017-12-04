Facebook to add 800 jobs in London as it opens new office

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is opening a new office in London, adding 800 jobs and creating the biggest engineering hub for the company outside the United States.

The social media giant will employ some 2,300 people in the U.K. by the end of 2018 – a vote of confidence in London despite Britain’s looming departure from the European Union. Nicola Mendelsohn of Facebook says the company is “more committed than ever to the U.K.”

Facebook will also establish an “incubator space” for start-ups to kick-start fledgling businesses.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he hopes the incubator project can “play a crucial role in attracting vital talent to London and will help to pave the way for the next generation of successful start-ups.”

The 247,000-square-foot (75,285-square-meter) office, designed by architect Frank Gehry, opened Monday.

Share:

Related Videos

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia routs Auburn for the SEC title
Read More»
Notre Dame falls in first state championship appearance
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Notre Dame falls in first state championship appearance
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Hundreds compete in regional robotics competition in Red Bank
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now