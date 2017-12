CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- James “Chuck” Cantrell was cited Sunday for having sex in public.

According to the misdemeanor citation, on November 3rd Chattanooga Police detectives were working undercover at Cinema One on Rossville Blvd.

The report says that the detective observed Cantrell having sex in the adult DVD store.

He was booked and processed Sunday. He is set to appear on January 2nd.