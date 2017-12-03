Shooting on Hollyberry Lane

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Late Saturday evening, Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police officers located the victim, Keyonta Bentley, 26, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine that the incident occurred on the 100 block of Hollyberry Lane.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident. If you have further information, call 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.

