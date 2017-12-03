Man charged with robbery, burglary

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police say they identified, located, and arrested a suspect accused of robbery and burglary within 2 hours.

On Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., Cleveland Police were called to Mountain View Inn on reports of a robbery.

Cleveland Police say the victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by a male and female after he gave the two a ride to a local restaurant.

Police say the suspects took the victim’s wallet, cash, and phone.

According to Cleveland Police, officers conducted interviews and determined Demetrius Osborne was one of the suspects.

A Cleveland Police officer located Osborne behind Cleveland Skate Place.

Witnesses also led officers to an apartment on Fletcter Drive which officers found had been burglarized.

According to Cleveland Police, Osborne was found in possession of items from the robbery and burglary.

Police say Osborne was taken into custody and charged with robbery and burglary.