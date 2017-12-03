Kennedy Center Honors 2017

The 2017 honorees are: American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade; Cuban American singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan; American hip hop artist and entertainment icon LL Cool J; American television writer and producer Norman Lear; and American musician and record producer Lionel Richie.

The five recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are seen here posing for a group photo following a dinner hosted by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in their honor at the U.S. Department of State on Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

From left to right back row: LL Cool J and Lionel Richie Front row, left to right: Carmen de Lavallade, Norman Lear and Gloria Estefan.

