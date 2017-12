December 3, 2017, 9:22 AM | The legendary ballet dancer, choreographer and teacher, who is among the honorees being feted for their illustrious careers by the Kennedy Center on Sunday night, talks with correspondent Rita Braver about bringing modern dance to new levels; her marriage to dancer-director Geoffrey Holder; and the bittersweet memories of a life danced to the fullest.

