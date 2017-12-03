How Ashley Graham fit into the fashion world

| Ashley Graham says she was told early on she wouldn’t succeed in a modeling world known for stick-thin women. Agents told her she would never be on the cover of a magazine because she was “too fat.” Instead, she became the first curvy model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Graham talked to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King about rising above the bullying she suffered in school; how the term “plus-size” is divisive to women; and the advice she gives to girls who ask about pursuing a career in modeling.

