Georgia LB Patrick facing undisclosed misdemeanor charge

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick has been arrested on an undisclosed misdemeanor charge after starting in the Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference championship game win over Auburn. .

It was the second arrest of the year and third in three years for Patrick, a junior.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 in Athens on a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

He also had a marijuana arrest in 2015. According to the arrest report from the Barrow County detention center, Patrick was booked at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the unspecified misdemeanor offense at 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Barrow County is adjacent to Clarke County, where the University of Georgia is located.

Patrick had three tackles in the 28-7 win over Auburn that earned Georgia a spot in the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma.

