Car slams into HES Deja Nu thrift store on Hwy 58 Sunday evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to Deja Nu on Highway 58 just before 5 pm for reports of a vehicle into a building.

Chattanooga Police are working to determine what caused a driver to reverse across Highway 58, but slamming into the building.

Deja Nu is a thrift store run by the Humane Educational Society (HES). Bob Citrullo, the Director of HES, says he received the call about 5 minutes after the crash.

Citrullo says thankfully, his staff was taking time off, preparing for the holidays. They expected to reopen Tuesday, but they will be cleaning up the mess and assessing the damage.

The building inspector came out and deemed it okay to remove the vehicle. The driver is recovering from minor injuries. No word yet on if any charges will be filed.

 

