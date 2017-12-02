What Michael Flynn's plea deal means for the Russia probe

| Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn plead guilty Friday to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Jared Kushner reportedly instructed Flynn to talk to the Russian ambassador about sanctions. CBS News justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” from Washington to discuss what we know about the level of Flynn’s cooperation and where the investigation is headed from here.

