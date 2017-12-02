Weather Update: Saturday Evening, December 2, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unseasonably Mild Weather Continues…But Wait Until Next Week !



Mild temperatures continue through the evening and overnight. Sunday morning temperatures only dropping to around 40° – about 5° above average for this time of year.

Patchy fog is likely early Sunday. After fog lifts, mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be back in the mid 60s for the afternoon.

The 60s continue into the early part of the week. Increasing clouds through the day on Monday.

Highs will be in the low 60s Tuesday ahead of the big cold front. That cold front will bring us showers and a few storms later Tuesday and lingering into early Wednesday.

Behind that front, MUCH colder air moves in. Highs dropping into the mid 40s late week with morning lows in the mid 20s.