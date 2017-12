December 2, 2017, 6:31 PM | President Trump revisited the firing of his National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Saturday — acknowledging for the first time he knew Flynn had lied to the FBI. Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday and he is now cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Paula Reid reports.

