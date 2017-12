December 2, 2017, 8:20 AM | Ridley Scott’s 2015 hit movie “The Martian” grossed $228 million and gave NASA a real-life publicity boost. The movie was based on the best-selling book by first-time author Andy Weir. Now, Weir is out with his second novel “Artemis,” a murder mystery set on the moon. Jeff Glor reports.

