The Dish: Chef Greg Baxtrom

December 2, 2017, 8:30 AM | Greg Baxtrom is a chef with a near-perfect culinary pedigree. Born and raised in Chicago, Baxtrom was attending a local culinary school when he contacted a new restaurant for help with a homework assignment. The restaurant was the extraordinary Alinea and the assignment turned into an internship, and eventually a full-time job. Later he worked at New York’s acclaimed Per Se and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, where he learned about the farm-to-table ethic that would influence his current project, Olmsted. Baxtrom joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his extraordinary culinary journey.

