December 2, 2017, 7:53 AM | Cecil B. DeMille’s 1923 silent film, “The Ten Commandments,” required thousands of actors, crew, and animals along with an immense set that was too expensive to move. DeMille ordered it to be buried so that rival filmmakers couldn’t use it. Now, archaeologists have unearthed part of one of the 21 sphinxes he left behind. Alex Wagner reports.

