Senate Tax Bill Passes, Senators, Democrats Weigh In

Washington (WDEF) – The U.S. Senate passed its tax reform bill early Saturday morning. The House and Senate will now collaborate on the two different versions of the bill.

Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee voted for the tax reform bill, believing it will help create jobs and also “leave more money in the pockets of Tennesseans.”

Georgia’s representative Johnny Isakson also supported the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” saying, “It is an investment in the middle class, 21st century jobs, and higher economic growth—all of which will be good for Georgians, Americans, and their families.”

Unsurprisingly, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez could not disagree more, stating, “Republicans are unilaterally taking billions of dollars away from the middle class and handing it over to their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations while destroying the future of our economy.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its tax reform legislation on November 2nd. The House and Senate will now work on an agreement between the two bills. The House and Senate could then send a final bill to the president’s desk to be signed into law.