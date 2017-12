December 2, 2017, 7:03 AM | Early Saturday morning, the Senate approved the GOP tax bill by a vote of 51 to 49. The Senate will now have to work with the House, which already passed its version. The nearly $1.5 trillion bill is a major victory for President Trump, and is the largest tax overhaul in more than three decades. It includes tax cuts for businesses and high-income people, with more modest breaks for others. Errol Barnett reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.