Notre Dame falls in first state championship appearance

COOKEVILLE, TENN. (WDEF) — This season, the Fighting Irish fought their way to their first ever state championship game since the school was founded 141 years ago. Today, they traveled to Cookeville to take on the Lynx of Lausanne Collegiate Academy.

Irish’s Akil Sledge came prepared, ready to demolish the competition. Irish looked to bring some bling home, and they wanted to do it with style.

The excitement started at kickoff, as junior Cameron Wynn fielded the ball deep and then took off. He cut to the right and somehow slipped through the defense. Lausanne’s Isaac Weiss caught up and forced him out of bounds for the 71-yard return. That set up a Notre Dame touchdown.

Irish up by seven. Lynx didn’t take long to match the score. Eric Gray cut past the defense and slithered through his blocks for a 39-yard touchdown run, tying the game at seven.

In the second quarter, Nyle Love took the handoff for Lausanne. He went in untouched, putting the Lynx up 14-7.

Notre Dame had a hard time stopping Gray. He finds a hole and uses his brain to work his way to the endzone. That was his second touchdown of the night, but he racked up five for the game.

Lynx scored three more times in the second half. Irish chipped away at the last second with a touchdown of their own. But it wasn’t enough to overcome the back-to-back state champs. Lausanne took the trophy home after a 41-13 win.