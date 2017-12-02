Hundreds compete in regional robotics competition in Red Bank

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Ten TVA sponsored robotics competitions were hosted today across the state

Students from Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentuckey, and Alabama competed today. The biggest competition was in our area Red Bank Middle. Organizers say the students prepared for 4 months, spending about 5-6 hours a week or more.

Chris Welch from TVA says, “Well selfishly, these are our future employees… so we want them to know more and more. As jobs progress and technology progress we’ve got to have more people who understand 3D design, 3D manufacturing, coding and really still mechanical engineering that goes behind all that stuff.”

Scott Rosenow, a CSLA STEM teacher and tournament director says ” This is something that… it’s not athletic, it’s not artistic in the sense of creating a work of art. But they are creating amazing things and they are so proud of it when they can share it with somebody else or another teammate or team member or another team so there is so much that we can learn and if we learn together and share what we learn it makes things all the better.

More 3,000 students competed across the state in this competion ranging from elementary to middle schoolers.