December 2, 2017, 7:12 AM | National correspondent for the Washington Post, Philip Bump, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss what’s next for the GOP tax plan after the Senate’s late-night approval of the overhaul, why the bill’s change to an Obamacare mandate will affect poor Americans and the tactics used by Republicans to avoid public outcry over the plan.

