Hamilton County Mayor Coppinger gets slimed for surpassing Giving Tuesday goal

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger had quite the morning thanks to some of the kids from the Bethel Bible Village.

The Mayor celebrated the county surpassing their goal for Giving Tuesday…. with a little slime! They raised almost $22,000.

The president and CEO of the organizations says that while this was fun…. the money will be used for a great cause.

Kevin Beirne, President and CEO of the Bethel Bible Village, “He’s just a great sport… The Kids, that’s his priority, with the kids, whether it’s education, helping the kids who have been in crisis. We can help them learn to have healing and hope to be able to grow out of that crisis.

They set a goal is $17,000 and hope to beat that next year.

