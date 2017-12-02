Concession stand vandalized at Englewood Youth football field

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Englewood Police Department is investigating vandalism at the concession stand at the Englewood Youth League football field.

The damage was was discovered Friday afternoon.

According to the Englewood Police Department, there is a couple thousand dollars in damage to the concession stand.

Detectives with the Englewoood Police Department say one juvenile suspect confessed to breaking in and damaging the concession stand when interviewed.

The Englewood Police Department is working to interview a second juvenile suspect.

Both suspects are from the Englewood area.

Police say they will be facing charges.

**Photo from Englewood Police.

Share:

Related Videos

4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest Made In Ooltewah High and Wallace Smith Elementary Vandalism
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Latino church in Dalton vandalized for third time
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
$1,500 reward offered for information about Cleveland vandals
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now