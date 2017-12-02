Concession stand vandalized at Englewood Youth football field

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Englewood Police Department is investigating vandalism at the concession stand at the Englewood Youth League football field.

The damage was was discovered Friday afternoon.

According to the Englewood Police Department, there is a couple thousand dollars in damage to the concession stand.

Detectives with the Englewoood Police Department say one juvenile suspect confessed to breaking in and damaging the concession stand when interviewed.

The Englewood Police Department is working to interview a second juvenile suspect.

Both suspects are from the Englewood area.

Police say they will be facing charges.

**Photo from Englewood Police.