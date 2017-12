December 2, 2017, 7:37 AM | The U.S. Supreme Court is two months into its current term and in the coming months will take up potential landmark cases. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the cases that could have major implications. One involves government access to our cellphone records and another that looks at whether business owners can refuse to accommodate same-sex couples due to religious objections.

