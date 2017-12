CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Local bikers will be riding in a toy run tomorrow in Catoosa County.

They are meeting at the Big Lots on Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe at 2:00 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., the riders will head to Ringgold High School.

Toys can be dropped off at First Volunteer Bank in Ringgold or Fort O.

Last year they donated so that 1400 kids could have something for Christmas.