10th Annual MainX24 Events held in Chattanooga Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The 10th annual twenty four hour Main Street block party in Chattanooga is wrapping up.

MainX24 is an all-day festival to celebrate Main street and the surrounding Southside of Chattanooga. It has been held every December for the last 10 years. Here’s a look at some of the events.

Habitat for Humanity held a family carnival today at one of their many restores in the area.

There was Facepainting, corn hole, sweet fall treats and more.

News 12 spoke with Dominique Brandt, the development director for Habitat, about how an event like this furthers their mission as an organization.

Brandt says, “That’s what Habitat is all about right? Habitat is about putting homeowners in new homes and revitalizing and rehabbing their existing homes. So we want the beauty and the revitalization of southside to move right on up east to East Main Street.”

Brandt believes this area has changed over the years and the hope is to keep the rich history alive while also including the more urban parts of the scenic city.

“You know we hear all the time how Chattanooga is the renaissance city of the south. that is only part of Chattanooga. This is a tale of two cities and it is not a pretty tale because there is a half part of the city that is being left behind and we are about making a difference with that part of the city,” says Brandt.

Two artists did live portrait sketching for the festival for a donation at Townsend Atelier. It took about 15-20 minutes each.

This was held at the Arts Building on the corner of 11th and King Streets.

Local artists also got to showcase some of their other pieces, while collectors enjoyed hot chocolate and snacks.

There was shuttle to get you from different events.

Four Local bands played live music in the courtyard of The Wheelhouse. People were able to sample homebrews for donations and a Venezuelan Cuisine food truck was there as well.

