World Aids Day: A Young Boy’s Impact In HIV Awareness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today is World Aids Day. And in Chattanooga, a group came together to hear the story of a young boy who died battling the disease and the impact he’s had.

A crowd tonight, listened to the story of Ryan White as his mother discusses his fight with aids.

White was diagnosed with HIV in the 80’s after becoming infected through a contaminated blood treatment for Haemophila.

White was banished from school in Indiana for fear he’d transfer the disease by simply sneezing, but after a battle was able to return.

His story got the attention of many including celebrities.

Several years since his death Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share her son’s story to groups and raise awareness of the disease.

“The more we as parents can inform our young people to protect themselves the, I think we can maybe end this disease by 2018, 2020,” said White-Ginder.

Her son’s legacy also continues through the lives touched by the Ryan White Care Act.

The act assists people living with HIV and Aids in getting the necessary medical care they need.

White’s story has helped raise public awareness of a disease that one too many are facing today.