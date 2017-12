December 1, 2017, 8:31 AM | The Senate expects to begin voting on amendments to its sweeping tax reform bill. A new congressional report finds the Republican plan would add $1 trillion to the budget deficit. That news led to a standoff on the Senate floor. Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy joins “CBS This Morning” to break down the risks and rewards of the tax plan.

